“Do we need a Governor?”, CM Stalin responds to TN Guv returning NEET Bill

The governor's move has also sparked protest in the Rajya Sabha and on Twitter with the hashtag #GetOutRavi trending widely

In the wake of Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi sending back the bill to scrap NEET in the state instead of forwarding it to the President, CM Stalin has taken to Twitter to ask if the position of Governor is really needed, recalling the words of late Chief Minister CN Annadurai. On February 03, Stalin Tweeted, “On the 53rd death anniversary of Perarignar Anna, I am thinking of the words he roared years ago: ‘does a goat need a beard, does a country need a govenor?’ #StandForStateRights”. The CM also later wrote to the leaders of various political parties that have representation in the 234-member Assembly, including the AIADMK, BJP, PMK and the Left parties inviting them for an all-party meeting on Saturday.

RN Ravi’s move has sparked off wide-spread criticism on the Twitter, leading to the hashtag #GetOutRavi trending widely as anti-NEET sentiments are strong in Tamil Nadu.

The refusal to forward the Bill to the President also drew flak in the Rajya Sabha. DMK MPs on Friday staged protests and raised slogan while the upper house was in session, because the Chair denied permission to speak on the issue.

(With inputs from IANS)