DMK’s Gudiyatham MLA Kathavarayan passes away

Only a day earlier, DMK MLA KPP Samy passed away in Chennai.

DMK MLA S Kathavarayan, who represented the Gudiyatham Assembly constituency, died on Friday from an illness, the party has confirmed.

Kathavarayan, 58, was elected following the bye-polls held in May 2019. The DMK MLA beat his AIADMK rival R Moorthy with over 27,000 votes in the reserved constituency.

Following Kathavarayan's death, the DMK's strength in the Assembly came down to 98.

DMK President MK Stalin condoled the MLA's death.

Meanwhile, the DMK party has postponed the meeting of its MPs which was scheduled for Saturday.

Only a day earlier, on Thursday, DMK MLA KPP Samy passed away in Chennai. The 57-year-old DMK leader had represented the Thiruvottiyur state Assembly constituency, and was DMK's Fisheries Minister between 2006 to 2011 during late DMK leader M Karunanidhi’s tenure as Chief Minister. According to the party, he was suffering from kidney issues. He was at his home in Thiruvottiyur when he breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Stalin, who spoke to reporters after paying his respects, said, “We are all shocked by the news of his death. We expected that he would recover from his illness and return. He continuously gave voice to the fishing community. His loss is big for the fishing community, not just his family and the DMK. On behalf of the DMK, I express my deepest condolences.”

In July last year, DMK's MLA from Vikravandi, K Radhamani, died following an illness. While the Assembly returned to full strength in October last year, with Samy and Kathavarayan's demise, two bye-elections are likely before the 2021 Assembly polls.

(With IANS input)