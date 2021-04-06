DMK MP Kanimozhi casts vote along with other COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu

The COVID-19 patients were brought in ambulances to their polling booths, and were wearing PPEs.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Thoothukudi MP and DMK womenâ€™s wing president Kanimozhi, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, reached her polling booth in Mylapore and voted while wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on Tuesday. The state also witnessed several COVID-19 positive patients cast their votes in the last hour of the polling day across Tamil Nadu. Kanimozhi arrived in an ambulance from the hospital from where she is being treated for the infection and voted with the PPE kit on. Kanimozhi extensively campaigned across Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections, and tested positive for the virus on April 3.

In a tweet, Kanimozhi said, "I was able to vote today, despite my health condition. Thanks to the Election Commission for ensuring that being unwell was not an impediment to choosing our next Government."

The other coronavirus positive patients were also permitted to cast their votes. Ahead of the arrival of people infected with the coronavirus, all personnel in polling stations donned PPE kits and facilitated their voting. The premises were sanitised later. The total number of people, who chose to vote using PPEs despite being infected by the virus, is not known immediately.

The last hour (6 pm-7 pm) of polling was earmarked for COVID-19 affected voters or those suspected to be infected by the virus. The patients under treatment or isolated for suspected infection were also allowed to vote. The polling staff were instructed to wear PPE kits, face shields and hand gloves.

This time, a 19-year-old first time voter who tested positive and was receiving treatment at a Chennai hospital voted at a polling booth in Madipakkam.

A 19 year old youth tested covid+ve exercised his right to vote at a polling booth in Madipakkam. #Firsttimevoter pic.twitter.com/I72saAWPDr â€” Srikkanth (@SrikkanthdToI) April 6, 2021

The voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly started at 7 am on Tuesday and people turned up to vote despite the increasing COVID-19 cases. By the end of the day, just over 65% of registered voters in the state turned up to cast their votes. The results for the election will be declared on May 2.