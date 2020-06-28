DMK MLA tests positive for coronavirus, fourth TN legislator to be infected

DMK President MK Stalin took to Twitter to wish the Cheyyur MLA a quick recovery.

news Coronavirus

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator RT Arasu has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted for treatment in a private hospital in Chennai. DMK President MK Stalin took to Twitter to wish the Cheyyur MLA a quick recovery.

According to Times of India, this is the fourth Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the state to have contracted the infection. Others include DMK legislator Vasantham Karthikeyan from the Rishvandyam constituency, who is undergoing treatment in Coimbatore, DMK's Chepauk MLA J Anbazhagan who died due to complications from the disease on June 10, and AIADMK's Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani. In addition to this, reports stated that higher education minister KP Anbazhagan has also tested positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the DMK chief said, "I wish a speedy recovery to MLA RT Arasu who has been affected by COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment. His sense of responsibility towards the welfare of people and his self confidence will keep increasing. The treatment will bring him back to working for people like he did before."

The death of their legislator J Anbazhagan has already shaken the DMK.

The MLA passed away on his 62nd birthday at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre in the city. He had been admitted on June 2 for treatment for the virus. Anbazhagan was considered to be amongst the fiercest loyalists of DMK chief MK Stalin and is said to have steadfastly supported him when a faction war emerged with MK Alagiri.

The MLA was said to have contracted the virus while doing COVID-19 relief work in his constituency for DMK's 'Ondrinaivom Va' (Let's come together) initiative. He had been a three-time MLA and was first elected from the Theagaraya Nagar constituency. Following this, he served as the Chepauk constituency MLA in 2011 and 2016.