DMK MLA J Anbazhagan on ventilator support after testing positive for coronavirus

The 61-year-old legislator is currently getting 80% oxygen through ventilator support.

DMK lawmaker J Anbazhagan, who was admitted for treatment with COVID-19, continues to be under ventilator support at the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Chromepet.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said that the MLA was admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital on May 2 with severe acute respiratory distress. He was COVID-19 positive at the time of admission. The 61-year-old legislator was initially given oxygen therapy through a face mask. However, as the respiratory distress worsened, he was put on a ventilator support, said the hospital.

“He has presented with severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive at the time of admission. Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through facemask and later on, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened.” the Rela Institute said.

“He is currently getting 80% oxygen through the ventilator and his condition remains unchanged for the last 24 hours.” the hospital added.

Sources in the Opposition party had told TNM earlier that the MLA representing the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency had undergone a liver transplant surgery in London, 25 years ago.

MLA Anbazhagan was actively involved in the COVID-19 relief measures organised by the DMK under the banner ‘Ondrinaivom Va’. The party has been distributing relief measures such as groceries and provisions under the initiative led by DMK chief MK Stalin.

Anbazhagan is the first legislator in the state to have contracted the coronavirus. In 2016, Anbazhagan was elected MLA from the Chepauk constituency.

As of Thursday evening, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,384 new cases of coronavirus. The new positive cases have taken the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 27,256. Around 16,447 samples were tested from 15,991 persons. Chennai recorded 1,072 new cases.