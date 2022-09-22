DMK MLA caught on cam threatening and abusing private firm employee, booked

A video of Tambaram MLA SR Raja and a few others threatening and abusing a person working in the private auto ancillary company was shared widely on social media.

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA has been booked by the police for threatening employees of a private firm in Tamil Nadu’s Tambaram on Wednesday, September 21. SR Raja, MLA from Tambaram, had visited the auto ancillary company when the incident occured, and CCTV footage from there shows Raja shouting at and abusing the employees. Since then, the visuals have been shared widely on social media, with many politicians condemning Raja.

The incident took place in a Korea-based private company named Dae Jung Mo Parts Private Limited. The company reportedly had a dispute with the owner of the land, on behalf of whom Raja had threatened the company to vacate the land. However, the land has been leased by the Korean company till 2028, reports stated. A video of Raja and a few others threatening and abusing a person working in the private company went viral.

In the video, he is seen saying that they should listen to him and vacate the place. As the company official responds by saying that he cannot threaten them, the MLA starts abusing him. Based on a complaint filed by the company’s CEO, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 294 b (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song or words), 447 (Criminal trespass) and 506(Il) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he has been arrested.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president K Annamalai put out the video saying, “In the Dravidian Model Aatchi of @arivalayam, I wonder which is a bigger threat to people - L&O breakdown during DMK rule or L&O breakdown DUE to the DMK rule? (Seen in the video: DMK MLA SR Raja threatening and verbally abusing employees of a factory in Maraimalai Nagar)”.