Jayakalyani said she was in a relationship with Satish Kumar for six years and married him, and feared threats from her family.

The newly-married daughter of a DMK Minister on Monday, March 7, approached Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant seeking protection from her father. Jayakalyani, daughter of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu, has sought protection along with her husband Satish Kumar, police said. She submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner.

Speaking to the media, the minister's daughter said she was in a relationship with Satish Kumar for six years and had married him now with consent. "My parents have objected to my love towards Satish Kumar. When I attempted to get married to him a couple of months ago, the police arrested him and took him into custody for two months," she added.

"I suspect the role of my father behind this. I am an adult. We both love each other and have got married," Jayakalyani said. "We were given death threats if we return to Tamil Nadu, therefore we have approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner seeking protection," she added. She also urged her father that none of Satish Kumar’s family should be intimidated or affected by the couple’s decision to get married.

In September last year, when the couple first tried to get married, Satish Kumar had released a video where he said that he and Jayakalyani were in a relationship for six years before her family got to know of it in January, 2021. “Because of that, we didn’t speak for a while. But later, we started talking again and in August, we ran away together from Chennai. I’m scared now. There are threats to my family from Sekar Babu,” he had said.

Activist Bharath Shetty told IANS the couple approached them on social media seeking help to get married. "We organised a marriage ceremony as per Hindu tradition. They have been given life threat from the girl's family and hence they are requesting for security by the Bengaluru police, he added.

