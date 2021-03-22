DMK+ likely to win 151-158 seats in TN: Puthiya Thalaimurai-APT pre-poll survey

The survey, conducted from February 18 to March 15 also polled Stalin as a favourite among the voters.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

DMK and its allies are likely to sweep the polls with around 151 to 158 seats in its kitty, as per a pre-poll survey conducted by Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai along with APT. According to the survey, the AIADMK front will win 76-83 seats in the upcoming elections.

The survey, conducted from February 18 to March 15 also polled Stalin as a favourite among the voters with 37.51% of them preferring to have him as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The poll also said that anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was low, since over 36% respondents awarded 6-10 marks for the incumbent Chief MInisterâ€™s tenure. Only 31% respondents gave Edappadi Palaniswamiâ€™s tenure 0-4 marks. 13.06% respondents gave Edappadi Palaniswamiâ€™s government five marks out of 10.

Incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was preferred as the next Chief Minister by 28.33% respondents. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan earned the support of 6.45% of respondents in the survey.

The survey predicted that DMK has an edge in all the constituencies except the seats in western constituencies of the state. The DMK is predicted to sweep Chennai zone with 18 constituencies by 47.27% vote share while AIADMK will get 20.81% votes. The DMK is also predicted to have a strong hold in northern constituencies with 42.93% vote share while AIADMK is expected to get 32.61% despite the support of PMK. The western constituencies alone show an edge to AIADMK with 36.45% vote share while DMK is predicted to get 28.50% vote share.

The pre-polls included support for Sasikala as an option and was taken before she announced her political exit.

According to the survey, the alliance of AIADMK and BJP has echoed as an opportunistic union among the public. While 16.66% people said that the alliance is good for Tamil Nadu, 36.87% of the people believed that the alliance was opportunistic. Around 8.44% of the respondents said that AIADMK will benefit from the alliance while 7.02% said that it will affect AIADMK. Even 6.91% respondents thought that the alliance will prove as a benefit for BJP.

To the question whether the BJP government did additional good for Tamil Nadu than Congress, around 60.03% respondents denied that the ruling union government did additional good while 22.87% people responded positively about the efforts of BJP.

Meanwhile, the respondents have extended immense support for farmers' protest. Only 8.24% of the people supported the implementation of farm laws while a whopping 81.20% of respondents supported the protests by farmers against the three farm laws at New Delhi. Over 3% of the people said that they have different views and over 6% of the respondents have denied to comment.