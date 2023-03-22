DMK to launch membership drive aimed at adding one crore members in party

The membership drive will be initiated on April 3 and will go on till June 3, which is also former Chief Minister Karunanidhiâ€™s 100th birth anniversary.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin is expected to launch a membership drive named Udanpirapugalai Inaivom (let us unite as siblings) to include one crore members in the party. The membership drive will be initiated on April 3 and will go on till June 3, which is also former Chief Minister Karunanidhiâ€™s 100th birth anniversary. The party is also expected to hold meetings, camps, and conduct door-to-door campaigning, to reach out to different people.

A resolution issued after the DMK district secretaries meeting said that a conference will be held in Thiruvarur on June 3. National leaders, including those from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and other parties, are expected to attend the conference and other events lined up as part of the celebrations. The resolution further added that the celebrations are expected to go on for one year from June 3, 2023, to June 4, 2024.

The resolution also said that the Dravidian Model of governance implemented in Tamil Nadu has drawn the attention of the rest of the country towards the state. The DMK said that Karunanidhiâ€™s centenary celebrations are also a means of celebrating various ideals the party and the Dravida Kazhagam stood for, including Dravidian self-respect, secularism, the annihilation of caste, social justice, and womenâ€™s rights, among others.