DMK invites MNM Chief Kamal Haasan to participate in their December 23 procession

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief and actor Kamal Haasan has been invited by DMK to participate in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) procession that is to be held in the city on December 23. DMK organisation secretary and Rajya Sabha member RS Bharati met Kamal Haasan in person to invite him to their party’s big procession.

The invite was made soon after MK Stalin, DMK Chief made the announcement of the procession on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after chairing an all-party meeting at the party headquarters in the city, Stalin said the meeting resolved that the CAA has to be revoked and a procession will be held in Chennai on December 23 at 10 am, demanding its revocation.

TOI reports that Kamal Haasan, who is recuperating from a surgery, would participate if his doctor permits. On November 22, Kamal underwent surgery to remove an implant that was placed in his leg in 2016 after an accident.

During Puthiya Thalaimurai’s debate hour Nerpada Pesu on Thursday, DMK’s spokesperson Manuraj S said that they have sent invites to different parties and associations in the State and their invite to Kamal Haasan too is a part of it. “This issue (CAA) has to be looked beyond just politics. It is beyond religion, caste, party politics. All parties must unite and this is DMK’s intent,” he said. According to reports, DMK leader Stalin has also sent invites to farmers’ associations, teachers’ and government employees’ unions and film association in the State to participate on December 23.

Earlier in the day, DMK Chief Stalin had requested all political parties, students and the public to participate in the procession.

Kamal Haasan on Tuesday had slammed the Union government and the ruling AIADMK in TN over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said his party is opposed to the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC). He had also visited the protesting students of Madras University to express his solidarity. While speaking to reporters from his party headquarters in Chennai, Kamal had said that the issue at hand was "beyond political, caste or state borders." "It has to do with the country," he had said. On being asked if he would join the all-party meet being organised by the DMK, Kamal had clarified that he will attend if invited.