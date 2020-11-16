DMK to hold high level committee meeting on November 23

The meeting of the party's high level executive panel would be chaired by president M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters.

The DMK's high level committee would meet here on November 23 to deliberate on organisational growth, the party said on Monday. The meeting of the party's high level executive panel would be chaired by president M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' party's general secretary, Duraimurugan said in a release.

Members of the committee should take part without fail, he said adding the agenda of the meet was deliberations about party's "growth plans and work," which is seen as a reference to preparations for the Assembly elections next year. Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

DMK, the main opposition party, has already been implementing plans like bifurcation (Dharmapuri) and trifurcation (Tiruvallur) of party units to facilitate better administration to gear up for the polls.

DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and could not snatch the reins of power from the ruling party in 2016 Assembly elections as well.

In addition to discussing poll strategy for the upcoming elections, the DMK is also likely to ponder over the fate of MK Alagiri, Stalinâ€™s brother who was expelled from the party six years ago. There has been a buzz over the possibility of Alagiri starting his own party, if the DMK does not take him back into its fold.

Sources in the BJP further suggest that Alagiri is in talks with the national party over the possibility of alliance. The BJP is in talks with multiple leaders in Tamil Nadu, with Alagiri being one of them. It is also speculated that he may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21, when he visits Chennai.

A source close to Alagiri tells TNM that the leaderâ€™s first choice would be the DMK and that he is being stonewalled by the party.