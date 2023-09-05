DMK functionary and close aide of Alagiri attacked by unidentified men in Bengaluru

The incident took place when Gurusamy, an aide of former Union Minister and DMK leader MK Alagiri, was at a hotel to discuss a potential rental property with a local real estate agent.

news Crime

VK Gurusamy, a 53-year-old aide of former Union Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri, was attacked by an armed gang in Bengaluruâ€™s Kammanahalli on Monday, September 4. The incident took place when Gurusamy was at a hotel to discuss a potential rental property with a local real estate agent.

Gurusamy, who has various pending criminal cases and affiliations with the DMK party, had come to the city in search of a rental property. During his property discussion with a broker, a group of armed men arrived in a Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle and hacked him inside the hotel, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police East, Bheemashankar S Guled.

The gang had trailed him in a car to the restaurant, carried out the attack, and fled the scene, causing panic among others in the restaurant. Gurusamy sustained multiple injuries from sharp weapons during the attack and is presently receiving medical treatment in a hospital. A few customers at the restaurant called for an ambulance, and alerted the police.

The Banaswadi police have obtained CCTV camera footage to identify the assailants, and the DCP stated that two special teams have been made to investigate the case, with one dispatched to Madurai to investigate the motive behind the assault.