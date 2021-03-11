DMK finalises constituencies for MDMK, IUML and three other allies

MDMK will contest from six constituencies while the IUML will contest from three.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has finalised the constituencies for allies — Indian Union Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazham (MDMK) and three other parties on Wednesday. However, the talks with Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M) to allot constituencies are still ongoing.

On Wednesday, Vaiko’s MDMK was allotted Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (Reserved), Madurantakam (Reserved) and Ariyalur constituencies. The MDMK will contest the six constituencies on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

The Indian Union Muslim League was allotted Kadaiyanallur, Vaniyambadi and Chidambaram constituencies. The party will contest on the independent ‘ladder’ symbol of IUML.

Talking to media persons, National President of Indian Union Muslim League Kader Mohideen said, “DMK allotted three seats for us. We gave them a list of 18 constituencies with Muslim population. We asked them for constituencies including Aranthangani, Ramanathapuram, Palayamkottai, Ambur, Triplicane, Papanasam, Chidambaram, Vaniyambadi.”

“The DMK, considering our vote banks in the regions, have given us Vaniyambadi, Kadaiyanallur where we have a sitting MLA and Chidambaram,” he said.

Another ally of DMK, Adi Thamizhar Peravai was allotted Avinashi constituency and the party will face the election with the ‘rising sun’ symbol. The founder of Adi Thamizhar Peravai, Athiyamaan said that he will contest from the seat.

The All India Forward bloc was allotted Usilampatti and Makkal Viduthalai Katchi received Nilakottai.

Meanwhile, AIADMK, MNM and Naam Tamilar Katchi have started releasing the list of candidates for the elections. The AIADMK released their second list of 177 candidates which included senior party workers, MLAs and MPs. The AIADMK gave seats to several known faces in their bastions.

The allies of AIADMK — PMK and BJP — also finalised their constituencies. The PMK also released the first list of 10 candidates. Former MLA GK Mani will contest from Pennagaram constituency, while SP Venkateswaran is going to contest from Dharmapuri and Arul from Salem (West).

The filing of nominations in Tamil Nadu are set to begin on March 12. Tamil Nadu is going for elections on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.