DK Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya set to marry VG Siddartha's son Amartya

A source close to the families confirmed the developments about the prospective alliance.

news Marriage

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar's eldest daughter Aisshwarya will be marrying Amartya Hegde, the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddartha, later this year.

Sources confirmed to TNM that the prospective alliance between Shivakumar's elder daughter Aisshwarya and Amartya is on the cards. But the duo will wait till later in the year to hold the wedding. The engagement of the couple may be held as early as in August.

Sources added that the marriage proposal was being discussed before Siddartha’s death as well, but at the time, Amartya wanted to wait. However, Amartya and Aisshwarya met last week and now the alliance has been fixed.

Aisshwarya, 22, an engineering graduate, is currently looking after the administration of Global Academy of Technology founded by Shivakumar. Amartya, 27, is currently managing his family business along with his mother Malavika.

This comes 10 months after VG Siddartha took his life last year by jumping into the Netravathi river in Mangaluru in July 2019. A letter purportedly written by VG Siddhartha, the founder of the Café Coffee Day chain and son-in-law of BJP leader SM Krishna on July 27 had said that he had “failed as an entrepreneur” and that he is “solely responsible for all mistakes". In that letter, it was said that he was “never his intention to cheat or mislead anybody".

Siddartha was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister and India's External Affairs Minister SM Krishna and the proposed alliance between Siddartha's son and DK Shivakumar's daughter further cements the longstanding relationship between the two political leaders. SM Krishna is considered to be DK Shivakumar's mentor in politics and both the families have had business connections too. Though SM Krishna left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017, the two leaders have remained close friend. Initially, there was buzz on a probable wedding alliance with Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda.

Aisshwarya had also been in the news a few months ago as probe agencies primarily the Enforcement Directorate summoned her in connection with the money laundering allegations against her father.