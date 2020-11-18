DK Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya to get engaged to VG Siddartha's son Amartya

The official engagement will be held in a private ceremony at a reputed private hotel in Bengaluru. The event will be attended only close family members.

news Wedding

Aisshwarya, the daughter of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, is set to officially get engaged to Amartya Hegde, eldest son of Coffee Day founder VG Siddartha. An official source confirmed the development to TNM, adding that the ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 19.

Amartya has been handling the Coffee Day business since his father's demise in July last year. Aishwarya manages Global Academy of Technology, an engineering college founded by DK Shivakumar.

The official engagement will be held in a private ceremony at a reputed private hotel in Bengaluru on Thursday. The event will be attended only close family members, sources close to the family said.

The rumoured alliance of Aisshwarya and Amartya was confirmed in early June. The proposal was discussed before Siddartha's death last year as well but at the time, Amartya wanted to wait.



Photographs from an earlier event in June 2020

VG Siddartha took his life last year in July 2019 in Mangaluru. A letter purportedly written by him had said that he had “failed as an entrepreneur” and that he is “solely responsible for all mistakes." In that letter, he said that it was “never his intention to cheat or mislead anybody."

Siddartha is the son-in-law of BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and the alliance cements the longstanding relationship between Shivakumar and SM Krishna, who is considered to be Shivakumar's mentor. The duo also has business connections and though SM Krishna left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017, the two leaders are said to have remained close.

Aisshwarya was earlier in the news during the probe by the Enforcement Directorate against DK Shivakumar in which she was also summoned.