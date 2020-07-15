DK Shivakumar visits Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital, praises healthcare workers

Due to quarantine protocols, the leader did not enter the hospital but held an interaction with doctors outside the hospital premises.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar visited Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday and praised the work done by healthcare workers.

The Congress leader had intended to enter the hospital to interact with patients and inspect the quality of food provided to them but after discussions with doctors and hospital officials, he held an interaction with them outside the hospital premises.

“I was a Medical Education Minister before and I came here to inspect the good work they’re doing. Doctors, nurses and attendants are doing good work. I spoke to the patients via video conference. I tried to go inside but I was told that I have to quarantine myself for seven days if I do that,” Shivakumar said on the sidelines of the meeting.

A doctor working in Victoria Hospital confirmed that the protocol in place states that those entering the hospital have to wear protective equipment and quarantine themselves for a week afterwards. “Unlike other hospitals that have a section for COVID-19 patients, Victoria Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 centre and the same protocol of quarantine is applicable to healthcare workers as well,” the doctor said.

For the first few months of the coronavirus outbreak, Victoria

Hospital was the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Bengaluru where people with coronavirus were treated. In June, the Karnataka government issued notifications allowing other government hospitals and private hospitals in the city to treat COVID-19 patients.

Shivakumar praised the hospital authorities for their tireless work in helping to manage the COVID-19 crisis. “I’ve spoken to patients, nurses and doctors here, everyone is working courageously. I spoke to a large number of patients, including senior citizens. The facilities here are good. Many recovered patients have come forward to help serve other patients,” he said.

He added that the Opposition in the state had raised the issue of COVID-19 equipment bought at high prices by the state government but declined to discuss the issue.

“I’m not here to find faults. I spoke to patients here and I’m telling you what they said. There’s a different time in Vidhana Soudha to discuss faults. This is not easy work and we are here to give the doctors and nurses confidence,” Shivakumar added.

Read: ‘PPE, ventilators bought at high prices’: Cong accuses BJP of misusing funds in K’taka