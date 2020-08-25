DK Shivakumar tests positive for coronavirus, admitted in Bengaluru hospital

Shivakumar had just returned from New Delhi last Tuesday after meeting the top brass of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Shivakumar has been admitted to Suguna hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar. Recently, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah had recovered from the disease following treatment at the same private hospital.

ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying that he was doing fine and had got admitted on advice of doctors. He said he is hopeful of getting back to public life soon and urged all those who were in close contact with him recently to exercise caution.

I had fever & have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well, but as precaution have been hospitalized & under good care of doctors. With your blessings, I'll soon be back. I appeal to those who came in contact with me to be cautious: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar https://t.co/wNWkarKHI7 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

DKS, in a tweet on Sunday, had said that he is postponing his visit to the flood-ravaged northern districts in the state on health grounds. “On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood affected-regions of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts, which was scheduled on August 24 and 25. A new itinerary will be released soon,” he tweeted.

Shivakumar, the heavyweight leader and former minister, had just returned from New Delhi on last Tuesday after meeting the top brass of the party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This was his first visit to the party headquarters since his appointment as the state unit chief in March this year.

He had told reporters that he went to Delhi following an invitation by the central leadership. He was also due to submit a report of the party activities in the state to the high command and also brief them about the events pertaining to the Bengaluru riots that took place on August 11.

Shivakamar had slammed the ruling BJP government in Karnataka over alleged corruption charges regarding the pandemic management and over its response to the flood.

In wake of speculation of a change in guard in the party leadership, Shivakumar and other heavyweights in the state Congress had voiced support for the Gandhi family to remain in charge of the party nationally. “Entire Congress party in Karnataka stands by the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family. Mrs Gandhi has led Congress during times of crisis and saved our party. Anything that has to be discussed must be done so in the party forum and not in the media,” he had said.

In September 2019, when he was arrested in the Rs 8.83 crore money laundering case, DKS was admitted to hospital due to some uneasiness. In November, too, he had complained of chest pain and fluctuating blood pressure.