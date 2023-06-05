DK Shivakumar orders suspension of officials over soil dumping at Bengaluru lake

The dumping of soil resulted in the lake shrinking to half its original size which drew the ire of residents and conservationists.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has ordered the suspension of officials responsible for allowing the dumping of soil at the Hosakerehalli lake in Bengaluru. This decision comes two and a half months after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body, unloaded 100 truckloads of soil for the construction of an approach road on March 2.

During a meeting, Deputy CM Shivakumar expressed his displeasure and directed that all engineers and officials involved in the dumping of debris around the lake be suspended by the evening. He instructed the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath, to take appropriate action.

Local residents became alarmed when they discovered that a significant amount of soil had been brought in for the construction of an approach road, which would greatly benefit a single apartment complex and potentially increase its value. The dumping of soil led to the lake shrinking to half its original size, causing concern and outrage among residents and conservationists. Compounding the issue, the BBMP had not obtained the necessary approval from the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) for this restoration work, let alone for the construction of a 25-feet road.

Officials from the KTCDA confirmed in March 2023 that the BBMP had not obtained the required clearance to undertake any construction activities, including the restoration of the lake or the building of a road.

The construction of the road sparked protests from nearby residents, who questioned the necessity and purpose of the project. Despite their concerns, the BBMP maintained that the road was intended to facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles.

In response to these developments, Deputy CM Shivakumar has taken action to hold accountable the officials responsible for allowing the construction work without proper approvals, aiming to address the concerns raised by local residents and conservationists.