DK Shivakumar gets relief as SC upholds Karnataka HC's interim stay on CBI inquiry

The Supreme Court bench chose not to interfere and instead allowed the CBI to request the High Court for an expeditious disposal of the case.

The Supreme Court has granted relief to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by refusing to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's order for an interim stay on the CBI inquiry into the disproportionate assets case against him. The Court declined to intervene in the matter, citing that it is still pending before the High Court for final resolution.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, CT Ravikumar, and Sanjay Kumar heard the case. The plea was against an interim order issued by a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, which had stayed the CBI proceedings against Shivakumar. This stay was subsequently extended multiple times until the bench eventually dismissed the petition. Currently, the case is before a division bench of the High Court, which had also issued a stay on the CBI probe in June.

Representing DK Shivakumar, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi informed the Supreme Court that the CBI had appealed against the initial interim order of the High Court but did not challenge the subsequent interim orders passed by the division bench. Considering this, the Supreme Court bench chose not to interfere and instead allowed the CBI to request the High Court for an expeditious disposal of the case.

The controversy arose in 2017 when the Income Tax Department conducted a search and seizure operation at Shivakumar's offices and residences. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate initiated its own probe against him. Later, the CBI sought permission from the state government to register an FIR against him.

In February of this year, a single-judge bench of the High Court, led by Justice K Natarajan, granted temporary relief to Shivakumar in the Rs 74 crore disproportionate assets case from 2020 that was under investigation by the CBI. The stay was granted as the Court sought a status report on the probe, prompted by Shivakumar's advocates stating that his family members, including his wife and daughter, were receiving notices from the CBI for investigation.