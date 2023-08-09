DK Shivakumar dismisses allegations of corruption as politically motivated

The BBMP Working Contractors Association alleged that a commission of 10-15% was being sought on behalf of the Bengaluru City Development Minister, a position held by Shivakumar.

news Controversy

Responding to allegations of corruption levelled against the newly-formed Congress government in Karnataka and himself, by the BBMP Karyanirata Guttigedarara Sangha (BBMP Working Contractors Association), Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar firmly denied the allegations and attributed them to a “politically motivated agenda”.

The association of public works contractors in Bengaluru met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday, August 8, submitting a detailed letter outlining their grievances. The contractors alleged that a commission of 10-15% was being sought on behalf of the Bengaluru City Development Minister, a position held by Shivakumar.

Shivakumar quickly responded to these allegations, stating, "It was planned by my political opponents. I know who all are behind this. I wish them all the best." He stressed that the Congress government had been entrusted with a mandate to eliminate corruption and cited a Lokayukta report that exposed instances of contractors reaping benefits without fulfilling their obligations.

Addressing the concerns about pending payments for completed work, Shivakumar assured that the government was adhering to legal processes. He emphasised that contractors who had satisfactorily fulfilled their responsibilities need not worry about payment delays, as their due payments would be released promptly upon the presentation of completion certificates.

In light of the allegations, Shivakumar affirmed that the government would not succumb to blackmail tactics and remained dedicated to transparency and accountability. He reiterated, "We know what the law is and we are acting according to the law. Blackmailing us won’t help them. Meeting the Governor, President, Prime Minister, or leader of any other party will not help them.”

“There will be no problem with making payments to contractors who have done their work. We know who is behind every one of the contractors. We will not be cowed down by blackmail tactics,” Shivakumar further said.

Shivakumar distanced himself from the accusations by asserting that the contractors' allegations were part of a larger political ploy. He maintained that his focus was on ensuring proper governance and adherence to established procedures.

Meanwhile, BBMP Contractors Association President R Ambikapathy clarified that his organisation, with a history spanning over four decades, sought the government's attention only to settle pending bills for completed projects, distancing themselves from the allegations raised by the BBMP Working Contractors Association.