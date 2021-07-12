Distributing biriyani to dancing on street: How Kerala fans celebrated Argentina's win

One fan, Sunil, made a bet with Argentina fans that he would have to shave off half his mustache if Brazil lost the match. A video of him shaving has been shared widely on social media.

From dancing in the middle of the road to distributing biryani and payasam, Kerala, particularly the Malabar region of the state, was on cloud nine after Argentina’s Copa America win. In some parts of Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode district, the fans launched major celebrations. They conducted bike rallies, shouted slogans and even raised Argentina flags. Visuals showed that some did not follow COVID-19 protocol, while others were seen wearing masks.

A video of Sunil, a Brazil fan from Areekode of Malappuram district, had to shave off hald his mustache after losing a bet with Argentina fans. A video of him shaving has been circulated widely on social media.

Speaking to Media One TV, Sunil did not agree that Brazil had failed, saying that the country had played well. "My daughter and son are Argentina fans. They teased me and said I should stand against Brazil hereafter. But I will die for Brazil," he said.

Apart from citizens of North Kerala, political leaders in the state also took part in the spirit of football when two soccer giants clashed on Sunday. In Kerala, this sport unites people beyond socio-political differences and it was evident with the friendly banter between two senior Left political leaders and former cabinet colleagues M M Mani and Kadakampally Surendran at the beginning of the Copa America season.

While Mani is a diehard fan of Argentina, Surendran is a follower of Brazil.

Even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took to Facebook and said it was beautiful to watch the victory of Argentina and "crowning of the world star" Lionel Messi.

"The beauty of football lies in the brotherhood that transcends boundaries and that's why Kerala has lakhs of fans to shout for Argentina and Brazil.. It was the humanity, brotherhood and sportsmanship of football that won the match," Vijayan posted after the game.

"My team lost. However, I am happy that I could watch the match. The beauty of Latin American football could be seen but it was sad to watch certain harsh moves. Congratulations to Argentina. They played well.. But Neymar's tears remain as an ache," senior Congress leader and Opposition Leader in the state Assembly, V D Satheeshan posted on Facebook.

Mani too posted a beaming picture of himself, after watching his favourite team win the match.

Social media was also abuzz with memes and funny videos made by Kerala fans. One viral video shows an Argentina fan dancing in celebration with his shirt off in front of a disappointed Brazil fan, while the latter ends up chasing the youth with a plastic chair.

ESPN Argentina also shared a video of Argentina fans in Kerala, moving through the streets with joy.

Meanwhile, in Malappuram district, two Argentina fans were injured amid celebrations involving firecrackers.

A fan, who was a spectator at the Maracana, posted a video of himself from the stadium while describing how his team beat Brazil to win the title.

Another fan, a teary-eyed boy from Thiruvananthapuram, wearing a yellow jersey, told the media, "We scored a goal but it was offside.”

Days before the final, media reports showed a father and son in Pathanamthitta district who painted each half of their house in the colours of the two nations.

Many also performed special flower offerings in temples (pushpanjali) for Messi and for the Argentina football team, seeking an auspicious win, with receipts of the offerings going viral.

Fans celebrate Latin American football matches with the same or perhaps even a bit more fervour than they do for cricket.