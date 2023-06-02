‘Distressed and disturbed’: 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team on wrestlers’ protest

In a joint-statement issued by the 1983 world cup winning team, they urged the wrestlers not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly.

news Wrestlers' Protest

The legendary 1983 World Cup winning Indian cricket team on Friday, June 2, has issued a joint statement voicing out their concerns about the way the protesting wrestlers in Delhi were manhandled by the police on May 28, as well as about the fact that they considered immersing their medals into river Ganga. “We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy,” read the statement.

Medal-winning wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been protesting in Delhi, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, on Tuesday, took their protests to Haridwar, where it was decided that they would immerse their medals in the river Ganga. But they halted their plans following the intervention of farmers leaders.

“We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail,” the statement by the 1983 world cup winning team, which was released to PTI read.