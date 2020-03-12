Disney+ content disappears from Hotstar day after rollout

Disney+ will be launched, as scheduled, on March 29.

Atom OTT

Hours after Disney+ quietly appeared on Hotstar ahead of schedule, taking many by surprise, it was rolled back. A Hotstar spokesperson informed via email that a beta version of the app is being tested, and the full launch will be as scheduled on March 29.

“A limited release of the beta version of the Disney+ Hotstar app is currently being tested with a small number of consumers, in preparation for the full-fledged app launch on 29th March,” a Hotstar spokesperson said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, many on social media questioned why the content had disappeared.

On Wednesday, Hotstar’s logo had changed to Disney+ Hotstar, with all the titles integrated. This now has been restored to Hotstar’s blue logo. Hotstar’s logo was moved from its trademark green and black to blue last week, which many had anticipated was in the run-up to the launch of Disney+.

While all Disney+ content was accessible to Hotstar Premium subscribers, it remains to be seen if the pricing will change when it is formally launched.

Robert Iger, then chairman and CEO of Disney, had given March 29 as the official launch date of Disney+ in India.

Shows like The Mandalorian, Marvel's Hero Project and The Imagineering Story: Limited Series were available.

The list also includes Diary of a Future President, Disney Family Sundays, Encore, Forky Asks a Question, and High School Musical: The Musical.

Earlier films such as Captain America: Civil War, A Bug’s Life and Doctor Strange were also available.

Disney+ has moved up its launch date in Europe a week, from March 31 to March 24.

The streaming service will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24, while Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.