Dishaâ€™s family moves court seeking ban on RGV film on encounter

The family told the court that it was improper to make a film on the deceased when a judicial commission constituted by the Supreme Court is inquiring into the case.

news Law

Seeking action against Ram Gopal Varmaâ€™s film titled Disha Encounter on the brutal gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian in 2019, the victimâ€™s family has approached the Telangana High Court seeking a restraint on the filmâ€™s release. The filmmaker had in poor taste earlier attempted to make a film on the Pranay murder case in Miryalguda, the release of the film was stayed by the court.

The family of Disha on Friday filed a petition with the Telangana High Court seeking the courtâ€™s intervention. The family sought the court to order the Centre, state government and Censor Board to restrain the release of the film by director Ram Gopal Varma. The counsel for the petitioner sought a ban on the film.

The family told the court that it was improper to make a film on the deceased when a judicial commission constituted by the Supreme Court is inquiring into the case. The Telangana High Court closed the petition, directing authorities to take action if a representation is made to them to not release the film.

The movie is supposedly on the circumstances surrounding the gangrape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian in 2019. The body of the woman was found burnt at Shadnagar 23 kilometres from where she was murdered at Shamshabad. The four men accused in the crime were gunned down by the Cyberabad commissionerate police allegedly when they tried to escape during evidence collection. The filmmaker had released the poster and trailer of the film titled Disha Encounter. The film is scheduled to be released on November 26.

Justice P Naveen Rao, hearing the petition filed by the womanâ€™s father, requested the Central government counsel to expeditiously resolve the representation, if any, reported The New Indian Express.

The family had also sought a direction to the state home department and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) authorities to not allow RVG to release the film.

