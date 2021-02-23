Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail

The activist was granted bail on Tuesday by a Delhi court.

news Disha Ravi Arrest

22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case, was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday night after a city court granted her bail. Disha was released after jail authorities completed all formalities regarding her release, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a city court granted bail to 22-year-old Ravi, terming the evidence produced by police as scanty and sketchy. In a strongly-worded bail judgment, Judge Dharmender Rana observed that the crime of sedition does not come from sharing a ‘toolkit’ and that merely being an editor of an ‘innocuous’ toolkit cannot be deemed an offence.

Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from her home in Bengaluru on February 13. Delhi police had filed a plea for four-day custody of Didha but since bail was granted, it was disposed of.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Following the bail order, Disha’s mother Manjula reacted to the news, saying, “I had faith in our judiciary and after I saw what happened today, my faith has only strengthened.”

On February 13, Disha Ravi was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition. Her arrest was in connection to an investigation into the ‘toolkit’, a Google document on the farmers’ protest that had been shared on social media by Greta Thunberg, the international climate change activist.

‘Toolkits’ have been called by many names but they are effectively Google or Word documents often used and shared for organising social media campaigns and protests. Information that’s commonly featured includes suggestions for tweets, hashtags, tagging on social media etc. Political parties, groups and individuals often use these kinds of documents.

With PTI inputs