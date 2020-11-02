Directors Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan join hands for 'Victim'

Celebrities like Arya, Anirudh and Aishwarya Rajesh were roped in to reveal what they were a victim of on social media, to promote the film.

Itâ€™s raining anthologies in Tamil film industry. After Amazon Prime Videoâ€™s Putham Pudhu Kaalai and recently announced Netflixâ€™s Navarasa, four popular Tamil filmmakers -- Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan are joining hands for a new Tamil anthology film titled Victim. The announcement was made on Sunday along with a poster.

However, while it is rumoured that it will be a Hotstar release, it is yet unknown on which streaming platform this project will release. The undying theme of the anthology will be the victim.

While Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan will be making their OTT debut with the film, Venkat Prabhu has already forayed into the digital space with Disney Plus Hotstar's Live Streaming, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The makers of Victim: Who Is Next? had roped in celebrities like Anirudh, Gautham Menon, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Arya, RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh to promote the film by revealing on social media what theyâ€™ve been a victim of in their lives.

Music director Yuvan shared that he was a victim of constant comparison, and actor Arya wrote that he was a victim of body shaming and bullying. Actor Aishwarya Rajesh shared that she was a victim of road rage. "It went to an extent where, I was literally cornered by the offenders. I somehow managed to escape that situation. Still gives me jitters when I think about it. (sic)," she tweeted.

I was a VICTIM of constant comparison. Later, it helped me understand myself.@menongautham â€” Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) October 31, 2020

I was very puny as a teenager, becoming a victim of body shaming and bullying. @offl_Lawrence â€” Arya (@arya_offl) October 30, 2020

I have been a victim of road rage. It went to an extent where, I was literally cornered by the offenders. I somehow managed to escape that situation. Still gives me jitters when I think about it. @RJ_Balaji â€” aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) October 29, 2020

An official announcement regarding the cast and crew of the film is expected to be made in a couple of weeks. Reliable sources have confirmed that the film is likely to release for Deepavali on one of the leading streaming platforms.

Venkat Prabhu was recently seen in Tamil thriller Lock up and he has the political thriller Maanaadu with Simbu in the pipeline.

Pa Ranjith is busy wrapping up his upcoming boxing-based film Salpetta, which stars Arya and Kalaiarasan in the lead. Actor Dushara Vijayan, who recently made her debut via Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been paired opposite Arya in the film. This film will shine the spotlight on boxing clubs in North Chennai.

