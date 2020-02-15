Director VK Prakash opens up about ‘Praana’

The director said that he would have received more appreciation if he had released the Telugu version of the movie first, instead of Malayalam.

Flix Tollywood

Nithya Menen starrer Praana whose Telugu version hit the screens last month had received mixed responses from audiences and critics. Directed by VK Prakash, it was a multilingual film made in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Talking about the film's reception filmmaker Prakash told The Hindu in a recent interview that if they had released the Telugu version of the film first it would have received more appreciation. The director said that it was a mistake releasing the film in Malayalam first. He would have received more appreciation if he had released the Telugu version first, Prakash told The Hindu.

The movie was based on a series of events in the life of a female writer and it also deals with intolerance and injustice that is prevailing in contemporary society. It was an experimental film, being the first in India to be made in the Surround Sync Sound format. The film had top-notch technicians which include cinematographer PC Sreeram, music by Louis Banks, editing by Sunil S Pillai and sound design by Resul Pookutty and Amrit Pritam. The film was produced by Suresh Raj, Praveen S Kumar and Anita Raj under the banners S Raj Productions and Real Studio.

Director Prakash is currently helming his next film titled Oruthee starring Navya Nair. The movie has Navya Nair portraying a unique, powerful character and she is returning to Malayalam cinema after many years. The first-look poster of the film was launched by Mammootty and Manju Warrier. S Suresh Babu of Kanal fame has penned the story and screenplay.

The film has Jimshi Khalid handling the cinematography and Lijo Paul is doing the edits. Gopi Sunder and the independent band Thakara are working on the music It is being bankrolled by Benzy Nasar under the banner of Benzy Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)