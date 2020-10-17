Director VK Prakash to make Tamil debut with ‘Erida’

The Malayalam filmmaker, known for films like ‘Punaradhivasam’ and ‘Beautiful’, is reportedly making a female-oriented movie with Samyuktha Menon in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The upcoming movie Erida will mark the debut of Malayalam filmmaker VK Prakash in the Tamil film industry. The director of films like Punaradhivasam and Beautiful has roped in veterans Kishore and Nasser to play the lead roles in this film with Samyuktha Menon playing the title character Erida. The rest of the cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Perady and Hareesh Raj.

Reports are that the title Erida is derived from the name of the Greek goddess of conflict and hatred. Apparently, it is a heroine-centric film. Erida will deal with women’s struggle in the workplace and relationships. The shooting of this film is happening in Bengaluru following all the lockdown protocols and the team has planned a 25-day schedule to wrap it up.

Speaking about Erida in an interview to the Times of India , its script writer YV Rajesh said earlier, “Erida is a Greek goddess, and in the film, Samyuktha Menon’s character is inspired from her tale. The woman she enacts is someone who wants to be respected, but at one point, realises that things will not happen the way she wants. She takes control of the situation, from that point. The movie shows how women have to carve their own identity, how powerful they are, how they are always taken for granted and more, despite us saying that a woman is a goddess.”

The technical crew of Erida includes Abhijith Shylanath for music, with its dialogues penned by the scriptwriter YV Rajesh. The film is bankrolled by Ajji Meddayil and Aroma Babu's Good Company and Aroma Cinemas, in association with Prakash’s Trends Ad Film Makers Pvt Ltd. Erida is most likely to hit the marquee in January next year.

VK Prakash's last Malayalam film release was Praana, a horror thriller with Nithya Menen in the lead. It was appreciated for handling a single-actor film with the right pace and technique.

Watch: Trailer of Praana

On Samyuktha’s upcoming projects, we hear that the shooting of the Malayalam film Vellam has been completed and is in the post production stage. The film’s first look poster was released some months ago creating a buzz online. Helming the project as the director is Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain and this time too he has chosen the actor as his male lead.

Samyuktha also has the Kannada film Gaalipata 2 in her kitty. Starring Ganesh in the lead role, Ramesh Reddy is bankrolling this sequel to Gaalipata under his banner Suraj Production with Yograj Bhatt wielding the megaphone. Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmiela Mandre have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer with Nishvika Naidu and Anant Nag in crucial roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)