Director Venkat Prabhu announces his next film, ‘VP10’

The filmmaker is currently working with Kollywood actor Simbu for the upcoming Tamil political thriller ‘Maanaadu’.

Director Venkat Prabhu announced on Saturday that he has teamed up with producer Muruganantham’s production house for his next movie, which has been tentatively titled VP10. Sharing the news with fans, Venkat Prabhu wrote, “A Venkat Prabhu ‘QUICKIE’ #VP10 @Rockfortent #BlackTicketCompany (sic).” RockFort Entertainment, the production company that is bankrolling the film, also shared the news with fans on Twitter. “We are very Happy to associate with #VP10 for an exiting project... stay tuned for updates,” the post read. Further details about the cast and production crew of the movie are awaited.

Venkat Prabhu, who made his entry into cinema as a playback singer and actor, is best known for his directorial debut, the Tamil film Chennai 600028. The cast of the sports comedy included many comedians such as Shiva and Premji. Actors Jai, Aravind Akash, Nithin Sathya, Ajay Raj, Ranjith, Vijay Vasanth, Prasanna, Inigo Prabhakaran, Karthik and Arun too played pivotal roles in the movie. He also directed other successful films like Saroja, Goa, Mankatha, Biryani and Mass Masilamani. Most of his films are popular among audiences for the comedy sequences.

He is currently working on the upcoming Kollywood political thriller Maanaadu, starring actor Silambarasan TR. The movie also features actors SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Anjena Kirti, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth, among others, are part of Maanaadu’s cast and will be seen in supporting roles. The film marks the first-time collaboration between STR and Venkat Prabhu. Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board as the composer. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions, Maanaadu has Richard M Nathan on board as cinematographer, while Praveen KL will be handling the editing.

The project was initially announced in 2018 but was shelved in view of a fallout between producer Suresh and STR. The movie later went on floors in February last year, but the shooting had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed filming in November last year. Fans were expecting the release of the first single from the movie recently. However, the makers took to social media to announce that they have postponed the release of the first single in view of the pandemic.