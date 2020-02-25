Director Teja announces two new films with Gopichand and Rana

The films are titled ‘Rakshasa Raju Ravanasurudu’ and ‘Alimelu Manga Venkata Ramana’.

Director Teja recently registered titles for two new films – Rakshasa Raju Ravanasurudu and Alimelu Manga Venkata Ramana – on the occasion of his birthday. And reports suggest that the director has finalised the heroes as well. Gopichand and Rana Daggubati have been roped in to play the lead roles in these films. While the director revealed the names of the two films and two heroes, there is no clear indication of who has been assigned which film.

Incidentally, there were reports some months ago that Rana would be playing the lead role in Rakshasa Raju Ravanasurudu, which will have him in shades of grey. However, we will have to wait for an official word on this. Details about the rest of the star cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Rana is expecting the release of his multi-lingual film, Haathi Meri Saathi, next month. The actor has undergone a lot of physical changes to get into the skin of the character he plays in this film, which will be released in three languages – Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer for this film and sound designing is by Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty. Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon and bankrolled by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures.

Rana currently has Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula, with the shooting progressing briskly.

Gopichand, on the other hand, is busy with Seetimaarr, which is directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that stars Tamannaah opposite Gopichand, with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing the music for this flick. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 25 crore.

