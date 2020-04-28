Director Suni reveals he’s working on two scripts simultaneously

The director said that while one script will be a unique attempt, the other is a commercial entertainer.

Kannada director Suni had two films on the floors when the lockdown was announced. He was busy with Avatara Purusha, which has Sharan and Aashika Ranganath in the lead. Besides this, Suni was also working on the Ganesh starrer Sakath, which went on the floors earlier this year.

Now Suni has revealed that he is working on two more scripts simultaneously to keep himself busy during the lockdown. He was quoted by Indian Express saying, “Half of my time at home is dedicated to the family, and helping my wife with her household work, and the rest of the time, I am working on two scripts.”

The director added that while one script will be a unique attempt, the other is a commercial entertainer. He pointed out that it is too early to speculate on the heroes to be roped in for these projects.

The director was on the verge of wrapping up Avatara Purusha with just a song and fight sequences to be canned but it will have to wait for now. The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah under his banner.

Sakath, a commercial entertainer, has Surbhi, who has acted in quite a few Tamil and Telugu films so far, debuting in the Kannada film industry. Earlier, Suni had said that Surbhi has a meaty role in Sakath and that she plays a television anchor.

The film is being bankrolled jointly by KVN and Suprith Productions. According to sources, Sakath will be based on a real-life incident and a court case stemming out of it. The technical crew of this film will include Judah Sandy for music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje for cinematography. It may be noted here that Ganesh, Suni, Judah Sandy and Santhosh Rai Pathaje teamed up for Chamak in 2017 and the film went on to become a big hit at the box-office.

