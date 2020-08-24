Director SS Rajamouli opens up about resuming ‘RRR’ shooting

In a recent interview, the director said he is awaiting his doctor’s permission to resume shooting for ‘RRR’, which he said will start in two to three weeks.

Flix Tollywood

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms last month along with his family. After two weeks of home quarantine, he and his family tested negative. The director is waiting to resume work on his upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. In a recent interview with TV9 Telugu news channel, Rajamouli said that he is awaiting his doctor’s permission to resume shooting, which he said will start in two to three weeks.

Rajamouli also added that he will release the first look of Jr NTR from the film in about 10 days, after shooting resumes. When asked about the release date of the film, he replied, “It’s very difficult to say when the release of the multi-starrer will happen. I think anywhere after seven to eight months from the time of resuming the shoot.”

Recently he and his wife participated in a plasma donation awareness campaign in Hyderabad, urging COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma to save other patients.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR has Ram Charan playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama set in the pre-Independence era.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles. Both Ajay and Alia will be making their Telugu debut with this project. Recent reports indicate that Ajay Devgn plays a mentor to Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the flashback episode. Shriya Saran has been roped in opposite Ajay, with the duo reuniting after working together in Drishyam.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. It is through this fictional story that we’d like to show what could have happened in those years and what would have happened if they had met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

On the technical crew roped in for the project, MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores. The film will be released in 10 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Reports of a Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu movie have been doing the rounds for several years. In a recent interview with TV9, the director had confirmed that he will be collaborating with Mahesh Babu soon. He said, “This project has been in the pipeline for a long time. I already said that I’ll be doing a film for producer KL Narayana and this project will be with Mahesh Babu,” clarifying that he’s not teaming up with Prabhas next.

