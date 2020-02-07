Director Shashank makes changes to Upendra’s film script

Director Shashank has made extensive changes to the script of the upcoming Upendra starrer! Reports are that the director had initially planned it out as a social drama with scope for two heroines. However, with the script change, the film will have only one heroine, which means Nishvika Naidu is not a part of the project anymore. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting is likely to begin at the end of this month.

In the meantime, Upendra will be done with Buddhivantha 2. Maurya DN is wielding the megaphone for this venture. While the title gave rise to speculations that it may be a sequel to Upendra’s hit movie Buddhivantha, the director confirmed that it is not so. Upendra will be playing dual roles in this film with Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj as the female leads. Buddhivantha 2 is being bankrolled by TR Chandrashekar and Guru Kiran is scoring the music for the film. With Buddhivantha turning out to be a hit movie in the star’s career, expectations are high on Buddhivantha 2.

Upendra’s other film in the pipeline is Kabza, directed by Chandru, with whom he had worked in I Love You. It began with the official pooja on Saturday, January 4th with fanfare. Touted to be a high budget film, Kabza will be released in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali with plans to dub it in Chinese.

Kabza will be a film that revolves around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra, The film is set in the 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar.

