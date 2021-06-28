Director Shankarâ€™s daughter Aishwarya weds cricketer Rohit Damodaren

Director Shankarâ€™ daughter Aishwarya married cricketer Rohit Damodaren on June 27, Sunday, in a traditional wedding ceremony. Photos and videos from the wedding are being circulated on social media. Aishwarya looks graceful in a maroon bridal saree paired with antique kemp jewellery while Rohit is seen in a festive cream kurta with a maroon and gold border. Aishwarya, Shankarâ€™s eldest daughter, is a doctor by profession while Rohit, who is a part of the Madurai Panthers TNPL team, is the son of industrialist Damodaren.

According to a report in India Today, the ceremony took place at Welcome Hotel on East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram. The wedding ceremony, a private affair, was attended mainly by family members, close friends and select guests. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, politician and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian were among those who attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, director Shankar is currently working on the Bollywood remake of his hit Tamil movie Anniyan. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be reprising Chiyaan Vikramâ€™s role from the original. The movie is expected to go on the floors later this year. Touted to be a pan-Indian entertainer, the movie will be bankrolled by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Here are images from the wedding ceremony:



Image Credit: Twitter/ Kaushik LM

Anniyan, which released in 2005, starred Vikram and Sadha in the lead. The hero is shown to have a psychological condition known better in popular culture as multiple personality disorder. The film was later also dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi as Aparichithudu and Aparichit respectively.

Director Shankar is also working on the upcoming Tamil movie Indian 2, starring actors Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh and the late Vivek among others.

