Director Selvaraghavan to work with Keerthy Suresh in his acting debut

The film will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, dialogue writer of ‘Irudhi Suttru’.

Flix Mollywood

Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan is all set to make his acting debut with Saani Kaayidham, which also features actor Keerthy Suresh. The film is to be directed by Arun Matheswaran, dialogue writer of Irudhi Suttru. Selva took to his twitter handle to reveal the news along with the first look poster.

He tweeted, “A new adventure begins! #SaaniKaayidham Happy and excited to be a part of this amazing team! Here's our first look Folded hands @arunmatheswaran @KeerthyOfficial @Screensceneoffl @yaminiyag @ramu_thangaraj @Inagseditor @CtcMediaboy @onlynikil @kabilanchelliah @Jagadishbliss”

Touted to be an action drama, the film will be set in the 1980s with Selva and Keerthy playing the lead characters. Director Arun Matheswaran said in an interview to the Times of India that there was an initial hesitation but then they decided to try their luck and ask Selvaraghavan.

When Arun narrated the script, Selva liked it and he agreed to be part of the film, the director said.

Arun is now awaiting the release of his directorial debut titled Rocky with Taramani fame Vasanth Ravi. The film which is touted to be an action gangster drama also features voice-over artist Raveena Ravi in the lead role while P Bharathiraja and Rohini play supportive roles. The film has been extensively shot in Chennai, Dhanushkodi and Rameshwaram. Bharathiraja will be seen in a villainous character 15 years after his role in director Mani Ratnam’s Aaytha Ezhuthu.

Selvaraghavan too has been awaiting the release of his horror-thriller Nenjam Marappathillai for more than a year. Featuring Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha and SJ Suryah in the titular roles, the film is tipped to be a very realistic horror drama.

Selva also has an untitled film with his brother and actor Dhanush who are set to join hands for the fourth time as reports have emerged that the new project which will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The film will most likely take off towards the end of this year or early next year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)