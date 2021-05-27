Director Selvaraghavan hints at Dhanush-starrer ‘Pudhupettai’ sequel

Starring actors Dhanush, Sneha and Sonia Agarwal in pivotal roles, gangster drama ‘Pudhupettai’ released in theatres in the year 2006.

Flix Kollywood

May 26 marked 15 years of actor Dhanush’s gangster film, Pudhupettai. On the special occasion many fans shared their thoughts about the movie and celebrated IT completing 15 years. The gangster drama was released in 2006 and garnered appreciation from fans and critics alike. IT also went on to acquire a cult status among fans of Tamil cinema. Since its release, there have been speculations and requests about producing the sequel of the film. Celebrating the milestone, Pudhupettai director Selvaraghavan hinted that a sequel to the film might be in the works. However, official word on IT is awaited. “And the journey shall continue @dhanushkraja @thisisysr @Arvindkrsna @kabilanchelliah,” director Selvaraghavan wrote in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Dhanush’s role as Kokku Kumar in the movie has left a mark on audiences. Pudhupettai was written and directed by Selvaraghavan. Apart from starring Dhanush in the lead, the movie also featured Sonia Agarwal and Sneha in pivotal roles. The film has Music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Arvind Krishna. The movie hit the big screens on May 26.

Selvaraghavan made his directorial debut with Kadhal Kondein starring his brother Dhanush. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan also collaborated for the acclaimed Tamil film Mayakkam Enna. The duo will be working together for the upcoming Tamil movie Naane Varuven.

Prior to Naane Varuven, Selvaraghava n was working on his directorial venture Nenjam Marapathuillai, which hit the big screens on March 5 this year. Kollywood thriller Nenja m Marapathillai features actors SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nanditha Swetha in the lead roles. The venture is produced by P Madhan, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, Siddharth Rao and Anirudh Krishna under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, GLO Studios and Southside Studios respectively. The film has Music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nenjam Marappathillai marks Yuvan and Selvaraghavan's collaboration after almost 10 years.

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, has a number of projects lined up for release. He will be seen in the upcoming movies Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, Jagame Thandhiram and untitled projects with directors Karthick Naren and Mari Selvaraj.