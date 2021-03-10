Director Selvaraghavan apologises, says he didn't understand Periyar question in intv

The 'Nenjam Marappathillai' director's response to Film Companion South landed him in a Twitter storm.

Flix Controversy

Director Selvaraghavan, who is currently promoting his film Nenjam Marappathillai starring SJ Suryah in the lead, has found himself in the middle of an internet storm. The film released in theatres on March 5 after a very long delay. The controversy is centered around a character named Ramasamy aka Ramsay in the film.

In the interview by film writer and critic Baradwaj Rangan for Film Companion South, Selvaraghavan is asked if he based the film’s lead character named Ramasamy aka Ramsay on Dravidian leader EV Ramasamy, also known as Periyar. The question was: “When Ayirathil Oruvan released, everyone said that it was a veiled commentary about Eelam. I’m not asking you about that but is this a veiled commentary on something else, given the fact that you’re pitching god against somebody called Ramasamy.” To this question, Selvaraghavan at first only smiles. When the interviewer asks him to just nod or give him a sign, Selvaraghavan smiles and says 'yes' after a pause.

Periyar was a rationalist who was known to question superstitious beliefs, religion and idol worship. Selvaraghavan's response upset many who said that the director was slandering one of Tamil Nadu's tallest leaders. Nenjam Marappathillai is a horror thriller with ghosts and spirits and in one of his interviews, Selvaraghavan calls the main character to be the devil himself. This clip from the half-hour long interview became a topic of discussion on Twitter, following which the director put out a tweet claiming not to have understood the question fully. “Friends I did not understand his question in the interview. I’ve understood only now, after you all have pointed it out. Should have been more careful. Sorry,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, some have pointed out that in another interview, the director had said that he named the film’s character Ramasamy after his own grandfather.

Didn't he mention that his own grandfather's name is Ramaswamy in one another interview? And also, despite BR's bad intentioned question, he said he had a character in mind & never said it's #Periyar. I'm still giving him benefit of doubt

Watch from 2.57https://t.co/t5EjZxnyei — Perfectly Imperfect (@BleedCaffine) March 8, 2021

Selvaraghavan, has in the past, apologised for a song in one of his films. The song 'Adida Avala' from Mayakkam Enna reeks of misogyny, and the director in an interview years later admitted that it was a mistake and in bad taste.

Nenjam Marappathillai also stars Regina Cassandra in the lead role and was completed almost five years ago.

