Director Seenu Ramasamy lauds Sivakarthikeyan on his journey so far

Seenu Ramasamy congratulated Sivakarthikeyan on his growth in the film industry over the years.

Award winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy has lauded actor Sivakarthikeyan for his inspiring growth in the film industry. Taking to Twitter, Seenu Ramasamy wrote, “Started as a small screener to Silver screen star @Siva_Kartikeyan you also inspiring entertaining mostly giving opportunity for new comers and friends in your own ground like @msdhoni. From bottom you both blossomed.” The director put out this message after Sivakarthikeyan posted a farewell message to the Indian Cricket team captain MS Dhoni on his retirement.

Siva Karthikeyan’s tweet on MS Dhoni’s retirement had read: “Big thanks to you for inspiring and entertaining us to the max.. you are always an amazing Leader dear @msdhoni ..I’m sure u wil hv different strategies to amaze us.. waiting for ur next helicopter shot.”

Replying to the Seenu Ramasamy’s message, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Sir thank you so much for ur kind words.. Tis s motivating me..wil work more harder, wil improve myself to be a better person and a better actor means a lot to me sir."

Sivakarthikeyan’s last film to release was Hero, which was directed by PS Mithran. The film had Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana playing the female leads. Arjun, Vivek and Robo Shankar played pivotal roles in this film. This venture was bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh and T Ezhumalaiyan under the banner KJR Studios. George C Williams and Ruben were in charge of the film’s cinematography and editing respectively with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the tunes.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with two Tamil films Ayalaan and Doctor. Rakul Preet Singh is sharing the screen space with Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan which is touted to be a science fiction. Reports are that the hero will be seen playing three roles in this flick and Rakul plays an astronomer. We also hear that Isha Koppikar will be re-entering the Tamil film industry after a long gap with Ayalaan. According to sources, Ayalaan is a fun filled adventure between an alien and a human being.

Directed by R Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan is being bankrolled by 24 AM Studios. The Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman is composing the tunes for this flick and will be rendering a song as well. Incidentally, this is the first time Siva Karthikeyan and AR Rahman are teaming up. The rest of the technical crew comprises Nirav Shah for cinematography and Ruben for editing. Sources in the know say that Sivakarthikeyan is working in this project without accepting any remuneration. The supporting cast of this flick includes Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan.

The star’s other project Doctor in the making is a Nelson directorial. The director is well known for directing the Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. It may be noted here that Sivakarthikeyan, who was a popular face on television, made his acting debut with the Pandiraj directorial Marina in 2012.

