Director Ram’s next starring Nivin Pauly and Anjali starts rolling

This film marks Nivin Pauly’s return to Tamil cinema after four years, with his last Kollywood film being the 2017 film ‘Richie’.

Actors Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori have started shooting for their next outing with director Ram in Rameshwaram’s Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. Written and directed by Peranbu fame Ram, the film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions, which is also currently bankrolling actor Simbu’s upcoming film Maanaadu.

With Nivin Pauly on board, Ram has cast a popular Malayalam actor in the lead for the second time, after Mollywood star Mammootty in Peranbu. Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 5 to share images from the film's sets on social media. Sharing the photos, Suresh Kamatchi wrote, “Our #VHouseProductions in #ProductionNo7 Started today in Dhanushkodi wth all ur blessings...(sic).” Based on the director Ram’s previous work Peranbu, which portrayed a frail yet empathetic Amudhavan played by Mammootty, Nivin’s role in the film is likely to be a realistic character.

The title as well as complete details about the cast and crew roped in for the film are yet to be released. Ram’s previous film Peranbu was based on the struggles of a single parent raising a daughter with cerebral palsy. Peranbu also featured Anjali in an important role. The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Shanghai International Film Festival, and under the Indian Panorama category of 49th International Film Festival of India, before it released theatrically on February 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the 2017 movie Richie was Nivin Pauly’s last Tamil film before the Ram directorial. Richie was the remake of hit Kannada film Ulidavaru Kadanthe. He also has the social drama Thuramukham among other Malayalam films in the pipeline. The release of the film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor was last seen in Malayalam movie Moothon, which was written and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Anjali was recently seen in Telugu film Vakeel Saab, while Soori is set to make his debut as a hero in upcoming Tamil film Viduthalai.

