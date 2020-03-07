Director Rakesh Gopan’s next is ‘Quit India’

Flix Mollywood

The upcoming Malayalam film Quit India will bring together Anoop Menon, Murali Gopy, Ranjith and Baiju Santhosh to form the cast, report sources. Director Rakesh Gopan of 100 Degree Celsius fame will be wielding the megaphone and Shibin Francis, who scripted films like Pavada, Comrade in America and Underworld, will be penning this film.

Reports are that Quit India will be based on politics. While Anoop Menon and Baiju will be playing politicians in it, Ranjith will be seen as a bureaucrat and Murali Gopy as a power broker. Sanjitha VS is producing Quit India under the banner Malar Cinemas. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting will begin later next month, say sources.

It may be recalled here that director Rakesh Gopan’s 100 Degree Celsius was a multi starrer as well with Shwetha Menon, Bhama, Meghana Raj, and Ananya in the lead roles. The film was based on a real-life incident and it revolved around the lives of five women - a homemaker, a banker, an IT professional, a TV reporter and a college student.

While Anoop Menon is gearing up to join the cast of Quit India, his King Fish is waiting to hit the marquee this year. King Fish will be Anoop Menon’s directorial debut and he will be playing the main lead in it with Ranjith in an important role as well. It will tell the tale of a king set in modern times. Named Bhaskara Varma, he will be playing Ranjith’s nephew in the film. Ranjith’s character in the film is named Neelakanta Varma. The film is about this uncle and nephew. A poster of King Fish was released some time ago. Besides, Anoop Menon and Ranjith, the film will also have three heroines - Durga Krishna, Niranjana Anoop and NP Nisa.

