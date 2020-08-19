Director Rajamouli, his wife, Rama, and MM Keeravani participate in plasma donation

Rajamouli and his family recently recovered from COVID-19.

Flix Coronavirus

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli had participated in the plasma donation awareness campaign in Hyderabad on Tuesday, urging the COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma and save other patients.

Rajamouli and his family recently tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in July. After two weeks of quarantine, the Baahubali director and his family tested negative.

Subsequently, Rajamouli had announced on Twitter that he would donate his plasma, if he had developed the required antibodies.

Music composer MM Keeravani also participated in the awareness campaign.

Rajamouli will soon resume work on his upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr. NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullet surrender to him. In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period flashback episode.

RRR will be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles. Both Ajay and Alia will be making their Telugu debut with this project. Recent reports indicate that Ajay Devgn plays the mentor of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the flashback episode. Shriya Saran has been roped in as Ajay’s pair and the duo will be reuniting after working together in Drishyam.