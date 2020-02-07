Director, producer of Telugu film 'Degree College' booked for 'obscene' posters

The case was registered against the director Narsimha Nandi and producer Srinivas Rao based on a complaint from locals.

news Controversy

A Telugu film director and producer have been booked for putting up 'obscene' posters following a complaint from locals, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered against director Narsimha Nandi and producer Srinivas Rao of the film 'Degree College' for promoting the flick by allegedly putting up 'obscene' posters at Ameerpet, the police said.

However, no arrests have been made and investigation is on, they said.

Earlier this week, child rights activists including Achyuta Rao of the Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) had demanded that the 'vulgar' posters put up in Ameerpet should be removed.

"Vulgar posters of 'Degree College' movie sighted at Ameerpet Centre. These types of posters adversely affect the minds of young growing children. We demand that the posters should be removed and banned, and those who displayed it should be punished," Achyuta Rao had said in a statement.

Said to be based on a true story, the film has Varun, Sri Divya, Duvvasi Mohan, Jayavani, Srinivas Madan and others. The film received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board.

A similar row had broken out in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over posters of Vijay Devarakonda-starrer ‘Arjun Reddy’ in 2017.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao even pulled down the posters of the Telugu film stuck on a bus, which showed the two main characters of ‘Arjun Reddy’ kissing.

He also lodged complaints with the Censor Board and the Hyderabad police commissioner.

Women's associations in Vijayawada had also staged protests, demanding that the movie's screening be stopped.

Leaders of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) along with the women's wing of the Congress party protested against the film, and complained that it was derogatory towards women.

"In a bid to make profits, they have degraded women and portrayed them in an obscene way. Huge posters of lip locks on city buses and public places are disturbing," they had said.