Director Prasanth Varma announces next Telugu film, ‘Hanu-Man’

The makers of ‘Hanu-Man’ have claimed that the movie marks Tollywood’s first original superhero film.

Tollywood director Prasanth Varma announced his next project on Twitter on Saturday. Revealing that the film has been titled Hanu-Man, he claimed that the movie will be Telugu cinema’s first original superhero film. “This time I’m coming with my favourite genre! Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! “HANU-MAN” The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu,” he tweeted on May 29. He unveiled the title, logo and a short video.

As the title of the movie suggests, Hanu-Man is reportedly inspired by mythology. The makers also claim that the venture marks the dawn of a new cinematic universe. Sharing the title and short video, Prasanth dedicated the announcement to all the real life ‘superheroes’ (doctors, nurses and healthcare workers) who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline. The makers of Hanu-Man are yet to confirm if the film will be released as an animated feature or live action flick. The details of the cast and crew are awaited.

Prasanth is well-known among fans for experimenting with different genres. The director recently made Telugu cinema’s first Zombie film called Zombie Reddy. The film starred actors Sajja Teja, Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar in the lead roles. The zombie comedy film hit the big screens on February 5 this year.

Prashanth rose to fame after his directorial venture Awe won the National Award under the categories of Best Special Effects and Best Makeup in 2018. Actor Nani had produced Awe, a multi-genre film featuring an ensemble cast which included actors Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra and Avasarla Srinivas, among others.

Prasanth has also directed the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer That is Mahalakshmi, which the Telugu remake of Vikas Bahl’s Queen. The comedy-drama was bankrolled by Taizoon Khorakiwala. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie also stars Shibani Dandekar, Roopa Lakshmi, Samarth Ashok Hegde, Geetanjali and CVL Narasimha Rao in supporting roles. Tamannaah has reprised actor Kangana Ranaut’s role from the original.