Director Pa Ranjith presents magic realism film titled 'Kuthiraivaal'

Directed by Manoj Leonel Kahson and Shyam Sunder, the film stars Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil in lead roles.

Flix Kollywood

On a wall painted blue is a rough sketch of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s face in black, beneath which one can make out the words ‘Puratchi Thalaivarin…” (revolutionary leader’s…). As a man (actor Kalaiyarasan) walks past this wall, we see that his shadow is cast on the wall but it takes the shape of a man with a horse’s tail. Above him looms the title Kuthiraivaal (horse's tail).

This film, directed by Manoj Leonel Kahson and Shyam Sunder, is being presented by director Pa Ranjith. Sharing the first-look poster on social media, Ranjith wrote that the film will include magic-realism elements.

Produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Yaazhi film and Neelam Productions are jointly presenting this film that will star Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil in lead roles. Crew members include Karthik Muthukumar for cinematography, Pradeep Kumar and Maarten Visser for music and MKP Gridaran for editing. The film’s story, screenplay and dialogues have been written by G Rajesh.

Kalaiyarasan who made his acting debut with Nandalala in 2010 has worked with Pa Ranjith in all of his films except the most recent Kaala. Last seen in Airaa that released in 2019, he also has three other films that have been waiting for release. This includes the long-delayed China by director Harshavardhana, M Janakiraman’s Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, and Sriram D Prasath’s Puthiya Mugam.

Neelam Productions had earlier produced Pariyeum Perumal and Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu. It was earlier announced that Neelam Productions will be collaborating with Little Red Car and Singapore-based production house Golden Ratio Films to produce five new films. For this purpose, Merku Thodarchi Malai fame Lenin Bharathi, Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, Akiran Moses, Franklin Jacob, and Suresh Mari were roped in to work on five different projects.

Pa Ranjith is currently working on Salpetta with Arya. The film is produced by K9 Studiozz. The film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken and Santosh Prathap. The filmmaker reportedly has two other directorial ventures that he will be working on.