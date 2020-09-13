Director Om Raut opens up about ‘Adipurush’ pre-production

While Prabhas will play Lord Ram in the magnum opus, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan.

Director Om Raut, who is joining hands with Prabhas for his upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, recently opened up about the pre-production and given fresh updates about the progress of the film. In an interview with Film Companion, Om said Adipurush will go on the floors from January 2021, adding, “The physical training and language training (for Prabhas) is already happening. But the real character training will happen in a few days.”

On getting Prabhas on board, Om Raut was quoted saying, “Prabhas is the most bankable superstar in our country. But above all, what works for me is him as an actor, him as a person and his persona. His eyes, his stance and body language all suit the character of Adipurush. That was my reason to go to him with the part. And that’s what matters to me the most. I’m thankful that he accepted to play the part.”

The project will feature actors from across several industries and the makers are in the process of finalising the cast. While it was confirmed that Prabhas will play Lord Ram, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh, another popular name for Raavan. Saif had also played the antagonist in Om Raut’s last film Tanhaji, which was a multiplex hit.

According to sources close to the film unit, a huge budget has been earmarked for the graphics and the film will be shot entirely using green mat technology like several Hollywood films. The makers are in talks with the VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics in the epic period actioner.

The magnum opus will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release. However, they are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew as talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series. This film will be Prabhas’s third with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon resume shooting for Radhe Shyam. The project went on the floors in January this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde, who plays the leading lady, will join this schedule along with other key actors.

