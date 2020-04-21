Director Nalan Kumarasamy inks two-film deals with Studio Green

Interestingly, another production house, Thirukumaran Entertainments, had recently confirmed sequel to his first film 'Soodhu Kavvum'.

Flix Kollywood

Director Nalan Kumarasamy has inked a two-film deals with Studio Green, confirm sources. While one will be a commercial action entertainer, the other will be a sports drama. The groundwork for both these projects is on and we can expect an official announcement after the lockdown ends.

Incidentally, producer CV Kumar of Thirukumaran Entertainments had confirmed very recently that the script work for Soodhu Kavvum sequel is in the final stages and more details will be revealed soon. It may be noted here that Soodhu Kavvum was directed by Nalan Kumarasamy but with the director busy with two projects for Studio Green, it needs to be seen who would direct the Soodhu Kavvum sequel.

Soodhu Kavvum, that released in the year 2013, was a crime comedy film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. It starred Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in the lead roles. Its technical crew included Sathosh Narayanan for music, Dinesh Krishnan for cinematography and Leo John Paul for editing. Soodhu Kavvum was well appreciated by the critics and turned out to be a commercial success.

Nalan Kumarasamyâ€™s last directorial to hit the marquee was Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, which was a 2016 release.

A romantic comedy, it was written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by CV Kumar under his banner Thirukumaran Entertainment. The film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles with Samuthirakani, GM Sundar, KSG Venkatesh, DRK Kiran and others in supporting roles.

He has been credited as a writer for Mayavan and Super Deluxe, both of which turned out to be critically acclaimed films. With the talented director Nalan Kumarasamy inking a two-film deal with Studio Green, one of the top production houses in the industry, expectations are high on both the projects.

(Content provided by Digtal Native)