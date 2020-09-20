Director Myskkin's announces 'Pissasu' sequel

Flix Kollywood

Director Mysskin, who parted ways with Vishal and left Thupparivaalan 2, following a fallout over budget constraints, has now announced a sequel to his 2014 smash-hit horror film Pisaasu. Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah is all set to join hands with filmmaker Mysskin for a sequel to his hit horror flick.

The film will go on floors in November 2020. Starring Andrea Jeremiah, Rajkumar Pitchumani and produced by T Muruganantham the film will have music by Karthik Raja. The first part Pisaasu had a dream run at the box office. The film reportedly netted Rs 2.86 crore within the first weekend and became a profitable venture for the makers. The film was produced by Balaâ€™s B-Studios and released by Thenandal Films.

Mysskin's last outing was Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer serial killer thriller, Psycho, which also featured Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in important roles. In Psycho, Udhay played a blind musician who goes after a serial killer after he kidnaps his girlfriend.

It is also speculated that Mysskin will be working with Arun Vijay for a film that might be a sequel to his break-out hit Anjathey. Reports also suggest that while Simbu was the first hero to be approached, he couldn't allocate dates owning his current assignments. Thus, Mysskin had narrated the story to Arun Vijay, who agreed to come on board. The film is expected to go on floors post the coronavirus lockdown. He is also set to play a cameo in GV Prakash starrer Bachelor.

Andrea has a dozen of projects in her kitty. Besides this film she also has No Entry, Kaa, Master, Aranmanai 3, and Maaligai in the pipeline. Interestingly No Entry, Pisasu 2 and Aranmanai 3 are horror thrillers.

Andrea, who was last seen in Vetrimaaranâ€™s Vada Chennai, is all set to reunite with the filmmaker in Vaadivasal, as per reports. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the casting. Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Andrea will return to play her character in Vada Chennai 2.

She currently awaits the release of Vijay starrer Master in which she plays a pivotal role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist.

Andrea Jeremiah has also teamed up with newcomer Alagu Karthik for her next titled No Entry. Touted to be a female-centric action thriller, the film is centred completely on Andrea who goes on a road trip from Chennai to Cherrapunji and gets stuck in the forest. And the rest of the story is all about how she escapes from the forest which is said to be the main plot of the film.

Andrea also has Maaligai in which she will be seen donning khaki for the first time in her career. The Tamil horror-thriller is being directed by Dil Sathya, a popular choreographer-turned-director. Interestingly, the film will also feature Andrea playing a princess in a period portion.