Director Mari Selvaraj to team up with Dhruv Vikram?

While Mari Selvaraj is working with Dhanush on 'Karnan', Dhruv currently has a film with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Mari Selvaraj who is currently directing Dhanush in his next titled Karnan is reportedly teaming up with Dhruv Vikram, son of actor Vikram, for his next. Sources have reportedly told DTNext that the film was supposed to go on floors this summer but has been pushed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Meantime, Karthik Subbaraj will be directing Dhruv Vikram and Vikram for his next film. This movie will be the first film for the father-son duo Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together. The film is tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60. The first look poster of this film starring Dhruv Vikram and Chiyaan Vikram was released to good response.

Dhruv made his debut in Tamil with Adithya Varma, the official Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy. Adithya Varma was directed by Girisayya, former assistant director of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Tamil version of Arjun Reddy features Banita Sandhu, Priya Anand and Aravind Thasan in important roles.

Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy which was first helmed by director Bala was scrapped as the makers were unhappy with the first copy provided by Bala's B Studios. Later makers decided to reshoot the remake from the scratch but retaining Dhruv and music composer Radhan for the new version.

Mari Selvaraj currently has Dhanush's Karnan. Touted to be an action-entertainer that film is reportedly based on a real incident that took place in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan, cinematographer turned actor Natarajan aka Natty and Malayalam star Lal.

Talking about the project, the director has been quoted as saying by Cinema Express: "Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue."

Reportedly Dhanush plays the character named Karnan and Lal will be seen as Yemen. Gouri G Kishan, who played the young version of Trisha in Tamil romantic drama 96 has been signed to play a key role in Karnan. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations.

Mari Selvarajâ€™s Pariyerum Perumal, which talks aboutcaste-based issues in Tamil Nadu featured Kathir in the role of a youngster from a marginalised caste facing discrimination at his law college.

