Director Mahesh Narayanan on Fahadh Faasil’s 57-year-old look in 'Malik'

It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to dislocate and the hero would end up starting a rebellion movement.

Flix Mollywood

Fahadh Faasil’s new look in his upcoming film Malik, as a 57-year-old, draws inspiration from his grandfather, we hear. The look was revealed recently online and the star’s fans are excited about it. Fahadh plays the role of Sulaiman, the leader of a coastal community in Kerala. Reports are that Malik will cover different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to dislocate and the hero would end up starting a rebellion movement.

On getting Fahadh to transform for the role, its director Mahesh Narayanan said in an interview to the Times of India, “He was actively involved in Trance and Malik, because both of them had him playing character-driven roles. While in Trance, it was more about internal transformation, in Malik, he had to show the changes in how he looked. It was the first time he was playing a character that is not his age, and he had a few apprehensions about that and was tense about how it would turn out.”

The director added the team had experimented with several looks for Fahadh’s 57-year-old getup before finalising on one. He went on to reveal that Fahadh helped by providing some pictures and videos of his late grandfather.

For the younger version, Fahadh shed about 20 kilos of weight, said the director. On the working pattern, Mahesh Narayanan disclosed that they shot the older man’s portions first before shooting the younger character’s part.

The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

The supporting cast of this film comprises Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The shooting of this film happened in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and in Lakshadweep.

