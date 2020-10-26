Director Magizh Thirumeni to helm Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65'?

It is being rumoured that director AR Murugadoss has exited from the project.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vijay and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who have worked together in films such as Thuppakki, Kaththi and most recently Sarkar, were reportedly set to reunite for the fourth time for a project currently dubbed Thalapathy 65, to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, director AR Murugadoss has backed out of this project due to creative differences with Vijay, as some allege, while some say that Sun Pictures had a misunderstanding with the director.

There are also reports that the director Magizh Thirumeni had already narrated a story to Vijay after Bigil and had plans of the teaming up with him for his 64th film. This however went to Lokesh Kanagraj, the result of which is Master.

Magizh Thirumeni is popular for delivering action thrillers such as Thadaiyara Thaakka, Meaghamann, and Thadam.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his upcoming Master that will see him in the role of a college professor. Itâ€™ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master, which is expected to hit the screens next year.

Magizh Thirumeniâ€™s last outing was the crime thriller Thadam, starring Arun Vijay opened to rave reviews. The film marked the second collaboration for the duo after Thadaiyara Thaakka in which Arun Vijay was seen playing a double role. The film also stars Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep. The music was composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography done by Gopinath and editing by NB Srikanth.

Magizh Thirumeni is also busy with his acting assignments. He will be seen in an important role in Arya's Teddy directed by Sakthi Soundarajan which also stars Arya's wife Sayyeshaa. He also has Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role directed by debutante Venkata Krishna Roghanth. There are also reports that Maghizh Thirumeni has been roped in to play the antagonist in Pa Ranjith's next starring Arya. An official announcement will be made soon.

(Content provided by Digital Native)